Marie E. Landes, age 96, of Washington Court House, went to live in peace in paradise to her new home in heaven on September 17, 2019. Marie was born April 29, 1923 to the late Hester and Ola (Bridwell) Gill in Columbus, OH. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and Sunday School Teacher. Marie is survived by her daughters, Carole (Phil) Wright, Jessie Mitchell; grandchildren, great grandchildren; and friends. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse and son, Robert. Just like a lost sheep God welcomes her home and says I love you my child come on in. A visitation will be held on MONDAY, September 23, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where her service will follow at 1:00 PM with Rev. Gray Marshall officiating. Burial in Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Ohio. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.