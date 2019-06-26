Marilene F. Burr 88, of Jeffersonville passed away on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Jamestown Place Health and Rehab. She was born in Sedalia, Ohio on January 12, 1931 to the late Elmer and Edith Clark. Marilene was a member of Jeffersonville United Methodist Church retired from Court View restaurant in 1997.

In addition to her parents Marilene is preceded in death by her husband William Newton Burr, a brother Dale Clark.

Marilene is survived by her daughter Kathy (Lee Snyder) Burr of Jamestown three sons Jay (Sandy Kays) Burr of Bardstown, Bill (Sue) Burr of Washington C.H., and Donnie (Diana) Burr of Bloomingburg, Three sisters Irene Beekman, Thelma (Neil) Rowland, Ruby(Joe) Hottinger all of Washington C.H., Grandchildren Randy(Mary) Newland, Tracy (Todd) Nickison, Kyle ( Stacey) Arnold, Chyanne (Val) Monroe, Jenny (Kevin) Kays, Diedra (Dave) Jameson, Darren ( Christina) Burr, Dillon Rachel) Burr, Dusty Burr, Jaclyn(Derrick) Yates, Melony Arnold, Mike Arnold, Nineteen great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Jody Burr, sister-in-law Norma Wilson

Funeral Services will be held Saturday June 29, 2019 at 12:00pm at Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville., with Billy Warner officiating. Burial will be at Highlawn Cemetery. Friends and family call at the funeral home on Saturday June 29, 2019 from 11:00am until time of service.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit Street, Suite B, Xenia Ohio 45385

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville, Ohio

