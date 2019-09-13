MARILYN JANE SEVER, age 76, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:38 p.m. at her home.

She was born on August 8, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to Wayne and Delores Thompson Cunningham. She was a 1961 Washington High School graduate where she played the clarinet in the marching band and participated in the Cherry Blossom Parade in Washington D.C. She enjoyed canning jellies, cooking, gardening, playing cards, antiques, attending auctions and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her family said she had fond memories of the Cunningham Farm on US 62 South.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James "Tweet" Sever whom she had married on March 11, 1969 and her daughter, Kimberly Buchanan.

Survivors include her children, David (Susan) Sever, and Jamie (Jeremy) Etzler; son-in-law, Brian Buchanan; grandchildren, Charles, Megan, Samantha, Abigail (Miles), Ashley (Jonathon), Daniel (Rachel), Austin, and Justin; and her sisters, Ileen Cunningham and Dorothy Ream as well as two special nieces and several cousins.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Summers Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. In keeping with her wishes, cremation was observed.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Circleville, OH 43113. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com