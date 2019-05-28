Marion Gill 87, of Jeffersonville passed away on Monday May 27, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton Ohio. He was born in Scioto County on May 5, 1932 to the late Robert and Anna Ward Gill.

In addition to his parents Marion is preceded in death by his wife Becky A. Gill, a son Richard E. Gill, four sisters Vercie, Viola, Audra and Oramae.

Marion is survived by his son John L. Gill of Jeffersonville, two grandsons John "J.J."Jr. (Bobbi) Gill of Jeffersonville, Travis (Darla) Gill of Jeffersonville, brother Charles (Cheryl) Gill of Jeffersonville, sister Shirley Binegar of Tennessee, 6 great-grandsons Trevyn, Blake, Brendon, Trey, Isaiah, Christian, 1 great- granddaughter Desirae Adams, 2 great-great granddaughters Haisley and Emma, brother-in-law Joe Groves of Jeffersonville. Marion will be missed by his family, friends and brothers and sisters of the Jeffersonville Community Church where he had been a decon for 40 years. Marion loved the Lord and being part of the Church. Marion was a blessing to all of his family, friends and people in the community.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville., with pastor Lulu Rhoades officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Friends and family call at the funeral home on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 11:00am until time of service.