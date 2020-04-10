Marion Neal Moon July 27, 1928–April 6, 2020 Marion Moon 91, of Jeffersonville passed away on Monday April 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Bowersville, Ohio on July 27, 1928 to the late Robert Moon and Mary Hite Moon.

Other than his parents Marion is preceded in death by his first wife Naomi Moon and a brother Robert Leroy Moon.

Marion is survived by his current wife Nancy Bailey Moon, son Ken (Zack) Moon of Jeffersonville, two daughters Wanda Baker of Tampa FL., Lois Duncan of Pennsylvania, brother Raymond (Wanda) Moon of Florida, Two sisters Mary Wilson of Texas., Stella (Jim) Shaw of Georgia, Seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at Woodlawn cemetery in Bowersville on Friday April 10, 2020 at 1:00PM with Danny Dodds officiating.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Washington C.H., Ohio