Marjorie L. Hodge age 86 passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at The Ohio State University Hospital.

She was born on August 24, 1933 in Fayette County to Rev. Joseph E. & Mary E. (Hudnell) Oyer

Marjorie was a member of the Southside Church of Christ. Mom was such a kind soul. She loved everyone and knew no stranger. She loved animals but her favorite was dogs. Her golden retriever Sarge will miss her greatly. Mom always liked to read, work and just be with family.

She is survived by her children: Sherry (Paul) Tillett, Jack (Debbie) Oyer, Brenda (Bill) Barnes

Grandchildren: Kristi (Chris) Richardson, Andria (Karl) Manor, Bryant (Abbey) Staats, Angie (Scott) Pence, Brittany and Tyler Staats, 17 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings: Ronald Oyer (Mancelona MI), Bobbie (Tom) Smith WCH,

Sharon (J.W.) Smith Statesville, NC, James (Norma) Oyer Greenfield, Ohio, Linda Baker, Hot Springs, AR,

Robin (Roger) Taylor WCH. Along with numerous nieces & nephews

She was preceded in death her parents, her siblings: Joseph, Timothy, and Hugh Oyer, Joan Jones and Carolyn Oyer.

A private family funeral will be held at the Highlawn Cemetery (WCH) on Wednesday April 15, 2020 @1:00 pm with Danny Dodds officiating.

A celebration of life will be held by the family at a future date!