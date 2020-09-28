1/
Marjorie P. Pummell Meyer
Marjorie P. Pummell Meyer, 92, of Washington C.H., Ohio passed away September 24, 2020 at 7:54 p.m. at her residence. Marjorie was born October 30, 1927 in Mercer County, Ohio to Robert and Lena Bigham Pummell. She married Edwin A. Meyer on December 3, 1949. Marjorie graduated from Fairmont H.S. in Dayton Ohio in 1945. She had been employed by Desi, NCR, The Home Store, K Mart in Dayton and Steen's Department Store in Washington C.H. Marjorie was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary #4964 Eastern Star #29 1300 and the Humane Society. She attended Sugar Grove Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Meyer, parents, Robert and Lena Pummell, son-in-law Chris Alspaugh, her brother and sister-in-law Donald and Lois Pummell and a nephew David Pummell. Marjorie is survived by a son Rob Meyer, two daughters Janis Alspaugh and Jenny (Jim) Evans, 6 grandchildren Bree (Jamal) Joseph, Bridget and Erik Andrews, Scott (Kelley) McCoy, Shelli (Brian) Cartwright and Todd (Raquel) Evans, 15 great grandchildren, 1 great, great granddaughter, two nephews Rodney and Bill Pummell and a special nephew Marty (Lisa) Meyer. Services were held at Southside Church with Pastor Todd Mauer officiating. Burial was in Bloomingburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Fayette County Humane Society, 113 South Main Street, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Record Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
