Marjorie Rutherford Younker, 68, of Chillicothe, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE of Chillicothe

Marjorie was born Jan. 29, 1952, in Greenfield to Lawrence and Lema Carpenter Elkins. She was a 1972 graduate of Miami Trace High School.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Leroy Younker in 2015, and Roger Rutherford in 1991. .

Marjorie is survived by sons, Michael Rutherford of Grove City and Roger A. (Cassie) Rutherford of Kingston; three grandchildren and a brother, Robert Elkins of Hillsboro.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in the New Holland Cemetery under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.

