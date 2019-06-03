MARK ALLEN POPLIN, age 48, of Washington CH, formerly of Bloomingburg, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home.

He was born on May 7, 1971 in Fayette County to Steve Poplin and Mary Ann Thacker Lynch. He was a graduate of Miami Trace High School. Mark had worked several factory jobs; he was also self-employed in construction and painting. He grew up in the Christ Victory Church in Bloomingburg. Mark and his faithful canine companion, Gracie, were very well known in Bloomingburg. He enjoyed painting, wood-working, writing music and poetry, and had a love for animals.

Mark was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Elizabeth Poplin; maternal grandparents, Cecil and Dorothy Thacker; his wife, Gwenlynn Woods Poplin; and brother, John Jay Poplin.

Survivors include his parents, Steve (Sue) Poplin, and Mary Ann (Raymond) Lynch; son, Darren (Ira) Graham Poplin; brothers, Matthew Brown of Bloomingburg, and Chris (Jill) Brown of Lawrenceburg, Indiana; niece, McKenzie Thompson; nephews, Travis Thompson, Jadon Floyd, Oliver Floyd, Brooks Brown, Dean Brown, Brady Brown, Jonathan Shaffer, and Steven Poplin; and his special friend, Robin Rhinehart. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summers Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home.

