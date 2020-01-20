MARK CHRISTOPHER SCOTT "TATE" TAYLOR, age 43, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 4:32 p.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

He was born on August 15, 1976 in Fayette County to Mark Taylor and Janice Hyer. He was a 1994 graduate of Washington High School where he excelled in football, basketball, track, and baseball. Chris spent many years working with his Dad at Taylor Construction. He enjoyed fishing, being with his friends and family, and was an avid sports fan.

Chris was preceded in death by his daughter, Kayla Ann Marie Taylor; grandparents, Ralph Hyer, and Herschel and June Taylor; and his step-brother, Tucker James Lute.

Survivors include his parents; grandmother, Betty Hyer; children, Tyler Taylor, Aden Taylor, Braden Taylor, and Ryan Taylor; grandchildren, Kymani Ford, and Maleah Ford; siblings, Bill (Linda) Hyer, Shane (Ruthanna) Burnett, Jacque (Tim) Penwell, Tiffany (Shaun) Reevie, Crystal Taylor, Garett Taylor, Aaron Taylor, Nathan Taylor, and Jace Taylor. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160, with

Pastor Jay Lucas officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com