MARK EDWARD JONES, age 61, of Washington CH, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 4:32 p.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

He was born on November 3, 1958 in Fayette County to Paul Edward and Betty Ruth Barton Jones. He was a 1977 graduate of Washington High School. Mark had worked at the Calmar Corporation in Washington CH for thirty-two years; his last job was at Stanley Electric in London, Ohio where he had worked in maintenance. He enjoyed being with his family and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother, Jeffrey Paul Jones.

Survivors include his wife, Evaelyan Redden Jones; children, Larry Redden, Matthew (Katelin Althouse) Jones, and Marcella (Dawson Payne) Jones; grandson, Nolan Jones; sister, Jill Mayfield; niece, Karlee Mayfield; and nephews, Landon Mayfield, and Nathan Mayfield. Also surviving are several cousins and a host of friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday evening, January 10, 2020 from 4-6:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home.

