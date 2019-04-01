A memorial service for Martha Dayle (Marty) Wickensimer, 71, of Washington Court House, was held Friday, March 30, 2019, at 5 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church with the Revs. Joe and Tina Fox, pastors at the church, officiating. Jane Morse Aleshire was the organist. Tina Fox sang "How Great Thou Art" and "He Touched Me," to the piano accompaniment of Mrs. Aleshire. Memorial tributes were offered by Marty's daughter, Mindi Wickensimer; granddaughter, Deana Ison; and brother-in-law, Paul Wickensimer. Paul also read letters of remembrance from Marty's husband, Mell; sister, Sandy Armstrong and the Bob Runnels family.

Burial of the cremains will be at a later date in the Washington Cemetery.

Marty, a former beautician and retail sales clerk and wife of Mell Wickensimer, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Kettering Medical Center where she had been a patient since March 10.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.