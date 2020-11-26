1/
Marty Wayne Hawkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARTY WAYNE HAWKINS, age 58, of Washington CH, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 7:40 p.m. at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on July 25, 1962 in Fayette County to Orville Edward and Rose Margaret Grooms Hawkins. He attended Miami Trace High School. Marty had worked at the Sugar Creek Packing Company in Washington CH. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, and working in his yard.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Bronson Hawkins; and brothers, Orville Eugene Hawkins, and James Dean Hawkins.

Survivors include his siblings, Mary J. Perkins, Sharon Burden, Edith Gardner, Barb Dennis, Shirley Hawkins, John Hawkins, Steve Hawkins, Chris Hawkins, and David Hawkins; and his faithful canine companion, Zoey. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and burial will be held at the Highlawn Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved