MARTY WAYNE HAWKINS, age 58, of Washington CH, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 7:40 p.m. at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on July 25, 1962 in Fayette County to Orville Edward and Rose Margaret Grooms Hawkins. He attended Miami Trace High School. Marty had worked at the Sugar Creek Packing Company in Washington CH. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, and working in his yard.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Bronson Hawkins; and brothers, Orville Eugene Hawkins, and James Dean Hawkins.

Survivors include his siblings, Mary J. Perkins, Sharon Burden, Edith Gardner, Barb Dennis, Shirley Hawkins, John Hawkins, Steve Hawkins, Chris Hawkins, and David Hawkins; and his faithful canine companion, Zoey. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and burial will be held at the Highlawn Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.