MARVIN EUGENE MILSTEAD, age 83, of Hillsboro, formerly of Washington CH, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 3:11 a.m. at the Highland District Hospital.

He was born on January 24, 1937 in Fayette County to Fred and Loa Crawford Milstead. Marvin had worked as Superintendent of ODOT in Fayette County until his retirement in 1996. He was a member at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren, Ohio State Football, The Jamboree in Bainbridge, Patsy Cline and old-time country music, playing cards, especially Euchre, and he loved ice cream.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; children, Teresa Marie Milstead, and Marlon Eugene Milstead; and his brother, Marlon Milstead.

Survivors include his children, Rebecca (Larry) Taylor, Pam (Tom) Bailey, and Jeff (Sandy) Milstead; grandchildren, Preston (Cory) Milstead, Sarah Milstead Jason Smith and his girlfriend, Cortney Ball, Melissa (Tyler) Kelch, Amanda (Larry) Holland, Brett Bailey, Cara Milstead, and Jenna (Seth) Potts; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice Dannison; and his special friends, Fred Young, Carolyn Sollars, Marguerite McKee, and James Ritchie. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Viewing will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Summers Funeral Home from 11-1:00 p.m. Private burial will be held at the Washington Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.



Published in Record Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
