Marvin Leroy Arnold, 80, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 4 a.m. at his home. He had been in failing health the past two years.

Marvin was born March 3, 1939, in Fayette County, Ohio to Everette and Helen Self Arnold. He was a 1957 graduate of Jeffersonville High School and was a lifelong resident of this community.

He retired as a foreman from Armco/Steelox after 40 years of service.

Marvin was a member of the First Baptist Church where he had served as an usher and trustee. He was a member of the International Rodeo Association; the Southern Ohio Calf Roping Association and the American Quarter Horse Association. Calf roping, quarter horses and the Ohio State Buckeyes, especially OSU football, were his favorite activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Mary Arnold.

Marvin is survived by his wife, the former Carole Annette Stienmetz whom he married April 12, 1959; a daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Kevin Girton of Washington Court House; two grandchildren, Mark Girton of San Diego, CA and Hannah Girton of Columbus, OH; a sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca (Arnold) and William Lindsley of South Carolina; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Sunny Steinmetz of Boca Raton, FL; several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and his caregivers, Johanna Miller, Joanie and Joe Price and Kristin Price.

The funeral will be Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Washington Court House with the Rev. Joe Current, pastor at the church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church from 12 Noon Saturday until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 301 East East Street, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

