The funeral for Marvin Leroy Arnold, 80, of Washington Court House was held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Joe Current, pastor at the church, officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery were Kevin and Mark Girton, William and Eric Lindsley, Robert Steinmetz, Larry Lane and Larry Garringer.

Marvin, a retired Armco/Steelox foreman and husband of the former Carole A. Steinmetz, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his home following a two year illness.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.