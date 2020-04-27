MARY ANN YARGER, age 70, of Washington CH, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11:42 a.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

She was born on September 26, 1949 in Franklin County to Fred Lowell and Bessie Lee Lewis Howe. She had attended Miami Trace High School. Mary had worked in retail for most of her life. She enjoyed shopping with her daughter, genealogy, and loved being with her family and caring for her beloved Yorkies.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Everett and Ethel Yarger; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Kay Yarger.

Survivors include her high-school sweetheart, Kenneth "Myrl" Yarger, whom she married on July 6, 1972; children, Chris Yarger, and Karen Yarger; grandson, Brandon Yarger; three brothers, and three sisters; and her Yorkies, Mickey, and Buddy. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private graveside committal will be held at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home.