The funeral for Mary C. Tillis, 94, of Washington Court House, Ohio, was held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Jack Thompson officiating. Several comments were offered by family members and friends.

Pallbearers for the burial in Highlawn Cemetery were Mark Grove, Bruce Klontz, Roger McCumbers, Jim Brown and Don Scaggs with Jerry Brown serving as an honorary pallbearer.

Mary, widow of Robert F. Tillis, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Court House Manor where she had been residing since August 2019.