Mary Catharine Tillis, 94, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 1:15 a.m. at Court House Manor Nursing Home where she had been residing since August 13, 2019.

Mrs. Tillis was born May 13, 1926, in Fayette County, Ohio to Daniel Webster and Stella Frances Reed Kingery. She was a graduate of Wayne High School in Good Hope and was a lifelong resident of this community.

She liked to travel, fish and go to auctions.

On June 14, 1947, she married Robert Franklin Tillis. He preceded her in death on November 24, 2007. She was also preceded by a son-in-law, Clifford Grove; three brothers, Kenneth, Oscar and Pearl Kingery and six sisters, Ethel "Peggy" Johnson, Florence Kirk, Virginia Howard, Gladys Mills, Mildred Keller and Betty Kingery and a sister-in-law, Doris Bentley.

She is survived by a daughter, Frances E. Grove of Good Hope; a step-son, Mark Grove and his wife, Laura, of Washington Court House; three step grandchildren; several step great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Jack Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in the Highlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

www.kirkpatrickrfuneralhome.com