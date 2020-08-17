1/1
Mary Edna Cartwright
Mary Edna Cartwright gained her heavenly reward on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 77.

Mary was born August 21, 1942 in Staunton, Ohio to the late John and Florence (Shaffer) Vince. She was a 1960 graduate of Jeffersonville High School. She was a 40-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a longtime member of the South Side Church of Christ.

First and foremost, Mary was a Devout Christian. Her Faith and family were her top priorities in life. She was a Loving Mother, Sister, and Grandmother.

Her grandkids meant the world to her. Spending time with her family brought her great joy. She also looked forward to church and being surrounded by her church family. She was a loving lady who genuinely cared about people, giving what she had to help others. She would do anything for anybody, and had never met a stranger. She continued to give out her wonderful hugs, while making you feel special. She could definitely bring a smile to your face at any time.

Mary was a true blessing to all she knew and loved. She will be missed even though she is surely rejoicing with our Lord and all the other Christians in Heaven. What a glorious time she must be having.

Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Cartwright in 1998.

Surviving are her sons Mark Cartwright and Brian Cartwright and his wife Shelli; her grandchildren, Josh, Ally, Brice and Morgan Cartwright; sister, Judy Futhey and her husband John; and a brother, William Vince and his wife Melanie. She also leaves behind her many friends and members of her church family.

Services are planned Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 12pm at the South Side Church of Christ with Pastor Barry Pettit officiating. Burial will follow in the Highlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10am until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, Mary had requested donations to the Life Pregnancy Center, 238 S Fayette St, Washington Court House, OH 43160 or South Side Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.robertsfh.net



Published in Record Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
