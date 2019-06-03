MARY ELIZABETH DIEPPE BURBAGE, age 93, of Washington CH, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 4:55 a.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH.

She was born on January 4, 1926 in Charleston, South Carolina to Peter and Bessie Martin Dieppe. Mary was employed for over forty years at the Patton's Bookstore in Washington CH. She was a faithful member at the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church where she served on various committees. She enjoyed going to church and being with her family and grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buckner Burbage; son, Buckner A. "Bucky" Burbage; and brother, Peter J. Dieppe.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph "Joe" and Emily Burbage; grandchildren, Christina (Travis) Miller, Brad (Christa) Burbage, Heather (Kyle) Hoppes, and Matt Burbage; and great-grandchildren, Mac, Will, and Kate Miller, Boone and Tabor Burbage, and Bryce and Kylie Yeazel.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160.

The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com