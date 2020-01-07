Mary Ellen (Asher) Schwart, 94, of New Holland, Ohio died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 8:15 p.m. at Brookdale Pinnacle of Grove City where she had been residing since February 25, 2018.

Mary Ellen was born August 1, 1925, at the home of her maternal grandparents in Clarksburg, Ross County, Ohio to Don Frank and Ruth Jane Godden Asher. Except for a brief period when she resided in Washington, D.C., Mary Ellen spent her entire life in the New Holland community where she was a well-respected member of the community. She was a 1943 graduate of New Holland High School where she was a noted vocalist and athlete. She played on the New Holland High School girls' basketball team and was a member of the only girls' team that went on to an undefeated season.

She was a member of the New Holland United Methodist Church.

Following her graduation from high school, Mary Ellen began working at the then popular Craig's Department Store in Washington Court House as a salesclerk. In April 1946, she began working as a bookkeeper at the Dayton Power and Light Company in Washington Court House. She continued working for Dayton Power and Light for 36 years, retiring from that company in 1982. Later she worked part-time at the Jeffersonville Outlet Mall and served as clerk/fiscal officer of Perry Township in Pickaway County for a number of years. Having impeccable taste and a flair for fashion, she did modeling work for various clothing stores in Washington Court House, including the Martha Washington Shop.

An animal lover all of her life, Mary Ellen had a fondness for horses and dogs especially.

On July 30, 1943, she was united in marriage to Byron R. Stinson. To this union was born one son, Richard B. "Rick" Stinson. On November 22, 1958, she married her second husband, Lincoln L. Schwart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lincoln L. Schwart on May 1, 1980; her son, Richard B. Stinson on February 11, 2019; daughter-in-law, Cinda Kelly Stinson on May 26, 2008; two brothers, Richard B. "Dick" Asher on May 19, 2003, and Joe F. Asher on July 9, 2007, and her first cousin, Barbara J. Hyer on May 27, 2012.

Mary Ellen is survived by a granddaughter, Ericka Gehres and her husband, Keith, a great granddaughter, Addison Gehres, all of West Lafayette, IN and a sister-in-law, Patricia Asher of Columbus.

The funeral will be Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with the Rev. Brian Dunham, pastor at the New Holland United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in New Holland Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home in New Holland Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to a non-profit in remembrance of Mary Ellen.

