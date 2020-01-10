The funeral for Mary Ellen (Asher) Schwart, 94, of New Holland, was held Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with the Rev. Brian Dunham, pastor at the New Holland United Methodist Church, officiating. Ericka Gehres gave a tribute in remembrance of her grandmother.

Pallbearers for the burial in New Holland Cemetery were Keith and Kevin Gehres, Larry Root and Randy Kirkpatrick.

Mary Ellen, a retired Dayton Power and Light Employee and widow of Lincoln L. Schwart, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Brookdale Pinnacle at Grove City where she had been residing since February, 2018.