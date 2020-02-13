MARY IRENE BEODDY, passed away on Thursday morning February 13, 2020 at her home at Worthington Christian Village in Columbus. She was 88 years old and died peacefully after a short illness. Mary was born March 27, 1931 and she was one of 11 children born to John and Susie Butcher. Mary graduated from Good Hope High School in 1949. She married her husband David Beoddy on January 14, 1951 at Good Hope Methodist Church. She was a faithful wife and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Mary worked as a bookkeeper at J C Penney for many years, worked with her husband on the family farm and in their woodworking business, and was a homemaker. Mary loved her family and friends, and liked to sew, read books, play board games, and work puzzles. She loved her family and friends. Mary loved the Lord, and was a Sunday school teacher and treasurer at Maple Grove Methodist Church, where she and David were members for over 60 years. Their recent retirement years were spent at Worthington Christian Village in Columbus where they could be near their daughter Denise and her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings; Freeda Edwards, Charles Butcher, Raymond Butcher, Isaac Butcher, Jane Jarrett, Kerry Butcher, Ludene Haines, Jim Butcher, and Judy Butcher.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years David, daughter Denise (Bob) Spengler, grandchildren Katie (Justin) Gentry, Kristen (Kyle) Alvis, Ryan (Brooke) Spengler, and granddaughter Isabelle Alvis; and sister Clara Jean Mullikin. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Family will receive those wishing to offer condolences on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM at Worthington Christian Village Multi-Purpose Room, 165 Highbluffs Blvd., Columbus, Ohio.

Calling hours for Mary will be 11 AM to 1 PM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 4209 White Road Washington CH, Ohio with funeral services to begin at 1 PM. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com