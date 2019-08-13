Mary Joan Silleck 84, died peacefully on Tuesday July 16, 2019 in Washington Court House where she resided in recent years She was born in Canton Ohio on November 17, 1934, to the late Berdell and Geraldine Volzer Long. Joan is preceded in death by her husband Don U. Silleck.

A memorial service will be held on August 17, 2019 at 1:00PM at The Jeffersonville Church of Christ, Jeffersonville.

Memorial gifts may be made to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd Suite B, Circleville Ohio 43113 or to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd. Columbus Ohio 43215.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville, Ohio

