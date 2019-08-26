MARY LEORA GARDNER-ANDERSON, age 89, of Washington CH, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 9:10 p.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

She was born on January 25, 1930 in Fayette County to John Edward and Evelyn Pauline Deweese Smith. She had worked as a seamstress for the local JCPenney in Washington CH for many years. Mary had been an active member at the Grace United Methodist Church; she assisted with weddings, banquets, and other special occasions. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking, and being with her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Donald Gardner; second husband, William Argyl "Bill" Anderson, whom she married on November 27, 1978; stepdaughter, Pattie Dow; and siblings, Donald Smith, Delores Brill, and Margaret Elkins-Jennings.

Survivors include her niece, Luana Schneider; nephew, Bobby Elkins; stepchildren, Connie (Bob) Elliott, Jim (Phyllis) Anderson, Steven Anderson, and Peggy Barnes. Also surviving are numerous great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor John Pfeifer and Mary's nephew, Edward "Skip" Brill officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com