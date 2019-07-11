MARY LOU CHRISTMAS HAINES, age 91, of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 12:20 p.m. at Court House Manor.

She was born on August 21, 1927 in Vinton County to Ansel and Catherine Seymour Peoples. She was a 1946 graduate of McArthur High School and then attended the General Motors Business Class in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mary Lou retired from Doug Marine Motors where she had worked as their business manager. She was an active member at the SouthSide Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School. Mary Lou was also a member of BPW where she served as President for two consecutive years and received the Woman of the Year award in 1983; she was President of the Home Demonstration Club, secretary of the Washington CH Bowling Association for the Wednesday Nite League, and was a member of the Washington Country Club. She enjoyed square-dancing, traveling, singing, playing the piano, spoons, and guitar, and being with her family and grandchildren.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Clarence A. Christman Jr., former City Manager of Washington CH; her second husband, Robert W. Haines; special friend, Martin "Mike" Eichstetter; five sisters; five brothers; and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Christman.

Survivors include her children, Sharon (Bob) Prater, and Gary Wayne Christman; grandchildren, Katrina (John) Green, Krista (Shane) Piles, Kevin (Becky) Prater,

Robert (Kimberly) Gillman, Danny (Lora) Gillman, and Clarence Gillman; great-grandchildren, Tyler Fleck, Wesley Fleck, London Prater Piles, Christopher Prater, Allyson Prater, Christina (Scott) Cryus, Christopher Gillman, Corey Gillman, Jonathan Gillman, James Gillman, Chloe Gillman, Riley Gillman, and Nathaniel Gillman; six great-great grandchildren; and special friends, James and Barbara Huff.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Danny Dodds officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Monday evening from 4-8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com