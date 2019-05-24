Mary Lou Hawkins

Mary Lou Hawkins, 90, of Washington CH passed away May 21, 2019 at the Court House Manor nursing facility.

Mary was born in Fayette County on Joseph and Opal (Marshall) Wilson. She had worked many years as a bookkeeper. She served as a pianist/organist for the Staunton United Methodist Church for over 60 years and served as a district treasurer for the UMW.

Survivors include her children, Russell (Bev) Hawkins, Nancy Ivers and Rita Hawkins, all of WCH; grandchildren, Owen (Carrie) Ivers, Gene (Tara) Ivers and Rusti Anne (Brian) Bennett; 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, as well as many friends.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the White Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to the funeral home to offset her final expenses.

