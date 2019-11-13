MARY MALISSA MATTHEWS, age 49, of Waynesville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home.

She was born on June 11, 1970 in Miami County, Ohio to Charles and Hazel Smith Begovich.

Mary was a 1988 graduate of Troy High School. She was employed at The Hometown Market Place in Waynesville.

Survivors include her parents; husband, Dale Mark Matthews; children, Brandon (Bethany) Evans, and Brooke (Tom) Francis; and in-laws, Dale and Phyllis Matthews of Washington CH.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fayette Bible Church, 1315 Dayton Ave. NW, Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor Tony Garren officiating.