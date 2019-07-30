MARY PEARL PAULEY HAMMOND, age 81, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 8:12 p.m. at Mount Carmel Grove City.

She was born on March 6, 1938 in Walker County, Alabama to Auda Thurman and Hattie Mae Short Stanton. She was a 1956 graduate of Hueytown High School in Bessemer, Alabama and had also attended Technical College in Birmingham. Mary had been employed at Mac Tools for seventeen years until her retirement in 1995. She was a faithful member at the Fayette Bible Church. She enjoyed going to church, gardening, traveling back to Alabama, and being with her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Elizabeth (Raymond) Howton.

Survivors include her husband, James Eugene Hammond, whom she married on September 26, 1992; children, Robert "Bobby" (Teri) Pauley, Richard "Rick" (Lisa) Pauley, and Rebecca "Becky" Pauley and her significant other, Tim McGraw; grandchildren, Robbie (Jenna) Pauley, Shannon (Brock) Coatney, Joshua Pauley, Matthew Pauley, Erica (Brandon) Richardson, and Ashley (William) Childers; great-grandchildren, Bree Larkyn Pauley, Mackenzie Pauley, Camden Coatney, Brooklynn Richardson, Briana Richardson, Liam Childers, and Kenna

Childers; and niece, Teara Scott. Also surviving are several cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Dalvin Cramer officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com