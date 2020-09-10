Mary Ruth was born on June 27, 1923 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Margaret Marie and Russell Ray (Red) Wiggins. She is also preceded in death by her son William T. Harding, ex-husband William O Harding, sister Audrey Hickle, and other brothers and sisters. She is survived by nieces Lisa Hickle and Darlene Rubeck along with other nieces and nephews. Granddaughters Christina L. Harding and Mackenzie Harding, Rachelle C Barker, and Mary M Runnion among all her other great grandbabies. We would like to share a beautiful woman, always full of joy and laughter. She lived life to the fullest, could always make you laugh, had the heart of a child, and made you feel greatly and deeply loved. We will miss her beautiful smile and fantastic adventures. She led a simple life but touched everyone who met her, she loved greatly and was greatly loved. We release you into the arms of Jesus and look forward to the day we run back into your waiting arms. A private family service will be held later.

