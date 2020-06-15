Matthew Charles Williamson, 46, passed away on June 12, 2020 as a result of a traffic accident.

Matt was born on December 17, 1973 in Lakeland, Florida to Jerry and Jeanette (Carpenter) Williamson. He moved to the area in 1985 and was a member of the graduating class of1991 from Washington Senior High School. Matt had worked the last several years for Superior Remodeling. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed a round of golf or a good poker night.

Matt was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his mother and Step-father, Jeanette and Bill Noel; his fiancée, Patricia Newland; estranged wife, Patricia Williamson all of WCH; children, Ruthanna Shaffer Burnett (Shane) and Gary Shaffer (Shannon); grandchildren, Ryan and Kalee Fossyl all of NC; brother, John Williamson (Jennifer) of FL; sisters, Abigale Little (Rob of WCH and Chandra DeCan (David) of West Manchester. He also leaves behind his Nieces and nephews, Michael Osborne, Zachery, Kaitlyn and Taylor Little, Ashley Phelbaum, and Emma and Brandon DeCan; as well as his God daughter, Beth Groves and his many friends.

