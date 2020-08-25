MATTHEW FLOYD-PETTIT "MATT" WILSON, age 37, of Washington CH, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home.

He was born on July 8, 1983 in Franklin County to Noah Franklin and Sandra Kay Pettit Wilson. He was a 2002 graduate of Washington High School. Matt was previously employed by Tony's Welding & Fabrication, LLC in Washington CH. He enjoyed cooking, watching horror movies, music, collecting old records, swimming with his children, and being with his family and friends.

Matt was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Amber Renee Smith.

Survivors include his mother, Sandy Wilson; children, Cameron Ellis Wilson, and Malee Renee Rankin; his fiancée, Anna Kathryn Whitten and her children, Riley Anne Hollon, and Braxton Eric Grooms; and special friends, Ron and Sara Helmick. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Anchor Baptist Church, 456 Jamison Rd. NW, Washington CH, OH 43160, with Dr. John W. Lewis and Pastor Steve Evans officiating with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home.