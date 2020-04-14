Melody Kay Bales, 62, of Defiance, Ohio, formerly of Five Points, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at her home.

Melody was born May 31, 1957, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Dallas and Eleanor Yinger Morrison. She was a 1975 graduate of Westfall High School.

She had formerly worked in hospitality, including being activities director at Auburn Manor in Washington Court House.

Melody was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Michael Morrison and her grandparents, Lloyd and Martha Yinger.

She is survived by her loyal husband, Rick Bales whom she married in 2005; will be dearly remembered by her children, Samuel, Andrea, Joseph, and Sarah; her grandchildren, Isabelle, Olivia, Emma, Joanna, Kyron, Aliah, Adelaide, Lily, Evelyn and Trenten; her mother, Eleanor Morrison; brother, Eric Morrison and cousins, Rhonda Fout, Sue Davis and Bruce Yinger.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her memory to the Defiance County Humane Society, 7169 State Route 15, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

