Melvin B. Pierce, 93, of Washington Court House, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 6:43 a.m. at Court House Manor where he had been a patient since September 13, 2018.

Mr. Pierce was born March 14, 1926, in Fayette County, Ohio to Reuben and Helen Scott Pierce. He lived most of his life in Fayette and Madison Counties.

He was a self-employed plumbing and heating contractor.

Mr. Pierce was a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union and was an Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict.

On November 10, 1984, he married the former Beatrice Hook. She preceded in death on June 20, 2011. He was also preceded by a brother, Glen Pierce in 1992, and a sister, Betty Blair in 2017.

He is survived by six children, Deborah Swearingen and her husband, Paul, of Washington Court House, Pete Pierce and his wife, Brenda, of Washington Court House, Mike Pierce and his wife, Doris, of Atlanta, Ohio, Janet and David Mason of Galliton, TN, Timothy Pierce and his wife, Teresa, of Leesburg, and Melvin Pierce, Jr., of Kentucky; 15 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Hilda and Gerald Downs of Washington Court House, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Joy Stanforth, associate pastor at the Heritage Memorial Church of Christ in Christian Union, officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home two hours prior to the service on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, Ohio 43699-0086.

