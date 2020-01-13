The funeral for Melvin B. Pierce, 93, of Washington Court House, Ohio, was held Monday, January 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Pastor Joy Stanforth, associate minister at the Heritage Memorial Church of Christ in Christian Union, officiating. Melvin's son, Melvin Pierce, Jr. and granddaughter-in-law, Sarah-Jay Pierce, each sang a solo.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Phil and Adam Olley, Tim, Josh, Brian and David Pierce and Andrew Mason.

Complete military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The flags, which draped the casket of the U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict, were folded by Paul Sands and Pat Dewees and Mike Curl and David Frederick and were presented to Melvin's daughter, Deborah Swearingen and Melvin's son, Pete Pierce. Members of the honor guard were Bob Everhart, Phil French, Tom Slager, Glenn Rankin, James Thayer, Tom Payne and Chuck Snyder with Bill Foody serving as commander. Stephen Zastrow and Larry Bishop sounded Taps. Dan Kulhanek was the bagpiper.

Melvin, a retired plumbing and heating contractor and widower of Beatrice Hook Pierce, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Court House Manor where he had been residing since 2018.