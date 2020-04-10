Michael Wilson 71, of Washington C.H. passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Columbus., Ohio on March 24, 1949 to the late Albert Wilson and Jennie Allen Edwards.

Michael served his country in the United States Army 173rd Airborne Brigade and was a member with VFW post 3762.

In addition to his parents Michael is preceded in death by his sister Pam Fausnaugh.

Michael is survived by two sons Jeff Wilson of Washington C.H., Jim (Sandy) Wilson of Washington C.H., two daughters Tammy (Steve) Myers of Mount Sterling, Michele(Steve) Weatherly of Clemmons NC, brother Robert (Janet) Wilson of Washington C.H., grandchildren Ashley, Amanda, Andrew, Alecia, Alea, Bryce, Shelby, Chelsie, Wyatt, Shayla, Bradley, Justin, Matthew, Tony, Nicholas and Numerous great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on April 20, 2020 at 12:00AM at Bloomingburg cemetery with military services.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Washington C.H., Ohio