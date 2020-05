Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Jon Budnek, born January 20, 1949 and died April 6, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, Joseph Budnek, and his mother, Norma Miller-Budnek. He is survived by his sister, Kathi Waldeck and cousin, Michelle 'Micky' Jackson. Anyone wishing more information can call Ms. Waldeck at 614-425-7602 or email trwtoday@gmail.com.



