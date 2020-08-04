MICAHEL DENNIS GRAY "CHIEF", age 70, of Washington CH, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. at his home.

He was born on February 20, 1950 in Hamilton County to the late Richard L. and Ann R. Martin Gray. He was a 1968 graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School in Lynchburg, Ohio. He had worked for Columbus & Southern Ohio Electric Company, Weller's Plumping, and in 1980, he founded Refrigeration Specialists focusing on commercial refrigeration. He had a strong work ethic and was very dedicated to his customers. He was outspoken and knowledgeable in many areas. He was self-taught in many subjects, he was a Certified Boiler Inspector, a Certified Nuclear Welder, and a Licensed Airframe & Powerplant Mechanic. He was a gun enthusiast and avid bowler, with other interests including ham radio, re-building and racing cars, and aviation.

Survivors include his daughter, Denise D. Morgan of Kennesaw, Georgia; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Emily Elrod of Kennesaw, Georgia, friends, and other extended family members.

A special thanks to the excellent care provided to him by Michelle Littleton, RN, and other staff members of Heartland Hospice.

Memorial contributions are suggested in his memory to the campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump at https://secure.donaldjtrump.com/donate

In accordance with his final wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com