Michael Lee, age 72, of Sabina, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Clinton Memorial Hospital. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on November 21, 1946 to the late Henry Lee and Colletta Bouvier Lee. Michael retired as a respiratory therapist from Fayette Memorial Hospital in Washington Court House. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Survivors include two children, Bryston (Chad) McKnight of Lancaster, OH, David (Megan) Lee of Silverdale, Washington; three grandchildren, Nora McKnight, Landen Lee, Mazie Lee. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his loving wife Bonnie Lee in 2013.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home with Randy Riley officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Foster J. Boyd, MD, Regional Cancer Center, 31 Farquhar Avenue, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

Services are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Online condolences may be made at www.McColaughFuneralHome.com