Michael (Mike) Lynn Wagner, 79, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on June 27, 2019 surrounded by his friends and family following a decade long battle with cancer. Mike is survived by his wife, Carolyn, son Michael (Laura), and daughter Amanda. Mike was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on February 4, 1940. In 1958, Mike enrolled in The Ohio State University, where he became an active and lifelong member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. Mike earned a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture Economics, with a minor in Animal Science. Through his very long and successful career within Ohio's, Illinois', and Florida's, agricultural industry, Mike developed programs to increase education, market development, and research for the corn industry globally. During his career, Mike traveled to 26 countries on five continents representing Ohio farmers. One of Mike's career highlights was establishing the Ohio Corn Marketing Program in 1989, which resulted in substantial investment in Ohio agriculture and the introduction of ethanol production into Ohio. Mike was a loving husband, father, and Buckeyes fan. His hunger for life, quick wit, and thirst for knowledge will be missed by all who knew him. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Schoedinger Funeral Home at 6699 North High Street. The family will receive friends from 10am until the time of the service. To share memories or condolences with the family, please go to www.schoedinger.com.