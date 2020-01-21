Mildred Louise Justice

Obituary
MILDRED LOUISE JUSTICE, age 65, of Washington CH, passed away from this life on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 9:12 a.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH.

She was born on August 11, 1954 in Fayette County to Harold and Joanne Sower Justice. She was a graduate of Washington High School. Mildred had worked as a babysitter for many years. She enjoyed going to the "Boat" to gamble and play Bingo.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Sharon Kline.

Survivors include her brother, Donald Eugene Justice; and her nephew, Chris Justice.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com
Published in Record Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
