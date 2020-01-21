MILDRED LOUISE JUSTICE, age 65, of Washington CH, passed away from this life on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 9:12 a.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH.

She was born on August 11, 1954 in Fayette County to Harold and Joanne Sower Justice. She was a graduate of Washington High School. Mildred had worked as a babysitter for many years. She enjoyed going to the "Boat" to gamble and play Bingo.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Sharon Kline.

Survivors include her brother, Donald Eugene Justice; and her nephew, Chris Justice.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

