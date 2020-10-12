Mildred Vorhis Wheat, wife, mother, and Christian educator, died peacefully in the early morning of Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home in Nashville, Tennessee. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gerald Richard Wheat, four children, Don (Ann), Doug (Patti), Becky (Fred) and Debbie (Craig), Eddy and Hutchison nieces and nephews, nine grandchildren: Chris (Elizabeth), Katy (Peter), Adam (Nicole), Erin (Nick), Christine (Ryan), Joel (Vita), Alex, Jenny (Steven), Dan, and nine great-grandchildren. Born Mildred Rebecca Vorhis in Wheeling, West Virginia, on April 23, 1931 to James Thompson and Rebecca Nesbitt Vorhis, she was the youngest of three daughters. She graduated from Coraopolis High School, Muskingum College, and finally Pittsburgh Theological Seminary with a Masters in Christian Education. As the wife of a United Presbyterian minister and as a life-long Christian educator, she continued the family tradition of a life of Christian service in Wilkinsburg, West Middletown, New Concord, Belle Center, Washington Court House, Garden Memorial, St. Marks, and National Presbyterian. That service continues today through her children and grandchildren. Known for her unfailing memory, keen insights, organizational skills, and her commitment to Christian education, she will be missed by all who knew her. A private family interment and celebration of life is planned for a later date. Please send condolences and sharing of thanks for her life to Gerald at 1710 Magnolia Boulevard #405, Nashville, Tennessee, 37212. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society.