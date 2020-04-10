MINERVA JANE DYSON, age 84, of Dayton, formerly of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 4:21 p.m. at the Hospice of Dayton.

She was born on September 16, 1935 in Fayette County to Samuel and Gustava Penwell Morris. She had worked as a barmaid for many years. Minerva was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed going to the Flea Market, sewing, and being with her family.

Minerva was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Dyson; and children, Tonda Minney, Kit Dyson, Mark Kingery, and Neil DeWitt.

Survivors include her children, Pete (Lynn) Harperree, John (Chris) Dyson, Mark (Katie) Dyson, Joyce (Dave) Parsons, Jonathan Dyson, Jocelyn (Jeff) Cremeans; twenty-one grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Jim Minney; and daughter-in-law, Sherry Dewitt.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, cremation has taken place and interment will be held at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com