Myron William Haggard, 75, of Greenfield, formerly of Washington Court House, Ohio died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 10:58 p.m. at Court House Manor where he had been residing since October 2017.

Myron was born May 8, 1943, in Pickaway County, Ohio to Edward Wesley and Lucille Campbell Haggard and lived most of his life in Pickaway, Fayette and Highland Counties.

He had formerly worked at Halliday Lumber.

He served in Korea with the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Malcolm E. Haggard.

Myron is survived by three children and their spouses, Chris and Shisarpatch Haggard of Knoxville, TN, Kirby and Amber Haggard of Washington Court House and Lori and Marty Givens of Frankfort, Ohio; eight grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Nadine and Terry Sidle of Ontario, CA and Annette and Lloyd Hill of Circleville and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with Pastor Jeff Davis, chaplain for Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, officiating. Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home in New Holland from 11 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com