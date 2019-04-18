The funeral for Myron William Haggard, 75, of Greenfield, formerly of New Holland, was held Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with Pastor Jeff Davis, chaplain for Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in New Holland Cemetery were Chris and Kirby Haggard, Marty Givens, Bryan Archer, Dean Bethel and Gene Patterson.

The flag, which draped the casket of the Army veteran of the Vietnam War, was folded by Mike Curl and David Frederick and was presented to Myron's daughter, Lori Givens.

Myron, a former employee of Halliday Lumber, died Sunday, April14, 2019, at Court House Manor where he had been residing since October 2017.