Nancy Ann Devins Baughn, age 91, died August 21, 2019 in Centennial, Colo., of cancer.

Nancy was born Jan. 29, 1928 in Lakewood, Ohio and grew up with her four older brothers and sisters in Washington Court House, Ohio. She and her siblings, Jayne, Peggy, Bruce and Danny worked alongside their mother, Hazel Kaufmann Devins, who was the head chef and manager of the Washington Country Club restaurant. They lived in a time when ice was delivered by horse-drawn wagons, and the streets were paved with brick. Nancy skated those streets on steel-wheeled roller skates and was treated to ice chips and rides on the back of the wagon.

Nancy graduated from Ohio State University and was a registered nurse who worked at the Ohio State University Medical Center and other hospitals and clinics in Norwalk, Conn. and Memphis, Tenn. over the course of her career.

At age 20, Nancy married Don Brandenberg, who had been diagnosed with a terminal illness prior to the wedding and who died a year later. She married Jack Austin Baughn in 1952. Nancy, Jack, and their son Dan lived in Harrisburg, Penn., Norwalk, Conn., Worthington, Ohio, and Memphis, Tenn. After her beloved Jack died in 2003, Nancy's independent spirit pulled her west, where she lived a fulfilling life among family and countless new friends at the Meridian in Englewood, Colo.

In Washington Court House, Nancy was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She belonged to Broad Street Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ohio and, more recently, was a member of Wellshire Presbyterian Church in Englewood.

Nancy is survived by her son, Daniel (Shannon Barbare), grandson Jake (Alia), granddaughter Kate (Katrina Whatley), and cherished nieces and nephews from all sides of her family. Nancy was preceded in death by her husbands, siblings, and parents.

Nancy excelled at hiking, knitting, and cooking and was a gentle teacher for those interested in similar pursuits. She actively sought new friends with varied interests and provided emotional support to those in need. Her oft-repeated adage was, "remember, everyone is doing the very best they can." She always did, and her family will strive to continue her legacy of kindness, generosity, and grace in everyday life.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Broad Street Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, where Nancy volunteered for many years. To donate, visit http://bspc.org/donate/, and note "Food Pantry (in memory of Nancy Baughn)" in the description line. Or, mail checks to Broad Street Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43205. Please note "Food Pantry (in memory of Nancy Baughn)" in the memo line of your check.

A private family memorial service will be held in Washington Court House.