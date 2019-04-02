NANCY CAROLYN ANDERS, age 77, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 8:25 a.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center surrounded by her family.

She was born on January 1, 1942 in Fayette County to Roy and Ella Mustain Underwood. Nancy had worked at Carlton Manor in laundry for more than twenty-two years. She enjoyed country music, roller skating, and being with her family and grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry Lee Anders; sister, Barbara Bennett; brothers, Jim Underwood, and Dick Underwood; and son-in-law, Jack Michael.

Survivors include her children, Rebecca Michael, Teresa (Frank) Free, and Bobby Anders; grandchildren, James (Courtney) Ellars, Brandan (Kelli) Ellars, Isaac (Maria) Free, Zach Free, Reagan (Brandon) Baker, Dalton Anders, Jack (Anna) Michael, and Amy (Wayne) Michael; great-grandchildren, Calee Ellars, Brayden Henry Ellars, Cameron Ellars, Carleigh Ellars, Brantly Ray Free, Sadie Jane Free, Kenndi Baker, Baby Girl Free arriving in July, Jacob Michael, Kade Rinehart, and Kyler Trefz; siblings Mary (Jake) Cox, Betty Anthony, Norman (Fay) Underwood, and special friend, Nola Hutchinson. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor Jay Lucas officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com