NANCY EILEEN MICK, age 67, of Washington CH, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 7:45 a.m. at her home.

She was born on January 22, 1952 in Fayette County to Kenneth and Eula Johnson Everhart. She was a 1970 graduate of Miami Trace High School and a 1982 graduate of Clark State Community College where she received her Associate's Degree in Nursing. Nancy had worked as a Registered Nurse for over thirty-five years; she spent many years at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. She had attended the Heritage Memorial Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and being with her grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, William Thomas Coxwell; and daughter, Lori Matthews Bailey.

Survivors include her husband, Raymond Wayne Mick, whom she married on January 21, 1983; children, Kenneth Matthew Matthews, Joshua (Candice) Mick, Isaac Mick, and Kierstan "Laine" Mick; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Judy Wamsley, Tom Everhart, Carol Moore, Kristi Downing, and David Everhart. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160 or The Fayette County Gideon's Chapter, 11031 Pearson-Octa Rd., Sabina, OH 45169.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church, 1867 US Highway 35 NW, Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor Bruce Morrison officiating with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

