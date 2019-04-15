Nancy Ellen Woodruff, 78, of Appling, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Woodruff; grandchildren, James Andrew Zimmerman and Robert Edward Zimmerman and a brother, Robert Gilbert.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Shelley J. Reynolds and Angela Lee Swarts; grandchildren, Jessica Lauren Swarts, Jeffrey Cole Swarts, Christopher Lee Reynolds, Trina Renee Evenson, Regina Ann Kirkland; brother in law, Robert Joseph Woodruff and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A family visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 11:00am-12:00pm, at Littleton Funeral Home in Sabina, Ohio. A graveside service will follow at 12:00pm at Sabina Cemetery